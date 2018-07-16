Amazon: the 26 absolute best Amazon Prime Day deals so far

If you're looking to cut through the noise and zero in on the absolute best Amazon Prime Day deals so far, you've come to to the right place.

We've spent the last 12 hours searching through every single Amazon Prime Day deal to pick out the very best options. If you're interested in reading our mega deals round-ups with all of the best Prime Day deals in every product category, you can find them here:

But if you want to just get straight into the very best Prime Day deals this year, you can find our selection of the absolute best options below! At the top you'll find the best Prime Day deals in the US, and if you're in the UK you can scroll past the US deals and see our pick for the best deals in the UK.

The best Amazon Prime Day USA deals so far:

1. Cheapest HDTV: Hisense 40-Inch 1080p LED TV just $184

2. Top-end 4KTV: LG 65-Inch 4K ThinQ AI Smart TV just $846

3. Amazon Fire 7 Tablet | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

4. Amazon Echo Show (Black) | was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

5. Echo Dot (2nd Gen – Black) | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

6. Echo Dot (2nd Gen – White) | was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

7. Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) | was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

8. Fitbit Charge 2 | was $149.95 now $119.95

9. Kindle Paperwhite | was $119.99 now $79.99

10. Amazon Fire Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

11. Amazon Fire 8 Tablet | was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

12. Best 4KTV value: All top TCL TVs have discounts

The best Amazon Prime Day UK deals so far:

1. Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 | £209 now £149.99 at Amazon

(Image: © Amazon) 2. Amazon Fire TV Stick: £39.99 , now £24.99 at Amazon

That's absurdly cheap for this incredibly popular streaming stick. Prime member can plug this straight into a HDMI port round the back of their TVs and dive into the world of Prime Video streaming. And yes you can watch Netflix on it too. This comes with a voice-controlled too. Frankly, it feels a bit like stealing for less than £25.

3. Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon

4. Asus Vivobook Slim | £799.99 now £499.99 at Amazon

5. Logitech G430 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset | £51.99 now £39.98 at Amazon

6. Philips 65-inch 4K HDR Ambilight TV: £1100 now £769 at Amazon

7. Xbox One S 1TB: £389.99 , now £199.99

8. Save up to 40% on Philips Hue, Hive and more

Waiting for the Amazon Prime Day deals is always a smart move when it comes to smart lighting for you home. These deals have lots of extra for existing setups and a few starter kits too, especially for the popular Philips Hue range of smart home bulbs.

9. Amazon Fire 7 tablet: £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon

An amazing price for a tablet of this quality. It lacks a HD screen, but for all your other basic activities you won't find better for less money.

10: TP-LINK WiFi Smart Plug: £29.99 now £17.49 at Amazon

Compatible with the Echo's Alexa smart assistant and also Google Assistant this smart plug has been a big hit since smart speakers have taken off. This is a fantastic price too at almost half price.

11: Bosch Cordless Combi Drill: £99.99 , now £54.99 at Amazon

It's time to get those DIY jobs around the house under control once and for all and with a £45 saving on this cordless drill, you can do it for less too.

12: Get up to £15 free for topping up your Amazon account

Using Amazon's in store top up options at select stores around the UK you can actually get £10 for free when topping up £40. There's also an option via the app to get another £5 free when adding £25. Check out the link and we'll walk you through it so you've got some extra spending money for Prime Day.

13: Amazon Music Unlimited - 4 months for 99p

That's a huge discount as Amazon Music Unlimited streaming is usually £9.99 a month, or £7.99 a month for Amazon Prime members. This Spotify rival has 40 million songs to listen to anywhere and anytime via the app. Naturally, you can use your Alexa smart speakers like the Echo Dot or Echo Show to request tunes too. This offer expires on July 31.

