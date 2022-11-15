Adobe: CIOs increasing investment in digital workflows

Audio player loading…

Digital workflows are seeing a marked increase in usage as businesses continue with hybrid working arrangements post pandemic.

According to a report from Adobe (opens in new tab), in partnership with Microsoft and Forbes Insight, two thirds of Chief Information Officers (CIO) planned to digitize their workplace and introduce office software beyond their current setup.

Over 600 senior executives were surveyed in the report, which also found that almost half thought their transitions to digitization were unsatisfactory, hence the desire of these execs to invest further in technology such as online collaboration tools.

Digitizing the workplace

The forward march of digitization in the workplace means an increase in productivity, according to CIOs.

One respondent reasoned that the boost is due to the freeing up of employees' time by letting digital processes handle admin tasks, leaving them to be more productive and creative in their main line of work.

Another benefit arising from digitizing workflows is boosting staff morale, by increasing their engagement with their work as it becomes less of a hassle for them to get organized.

In fact, it was predicted by CIOs to be one of the most likely outcomes of the digitization process, at 63%. The corollary is also a better customer experience, as employees again are freed up to do vital work that impacts their customers.

The survey found that the greatest business outcome resulting from digitization was improved data analytics and insights, at nearly 40%.

A close second was improved revenue opportunities, with Adobe arguing that while initially ROI may not seem obvious from digitizing workflows, “better digital processes can set your business up for success and growth in the future.”