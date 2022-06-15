Sendible review

Sendible packs an awful lot of social media management potential into one neat little bundle, no matter which of the packages you choose. Most of the really powerful tools are nestling inside the premium packages, but there is something here to suit any kind of need. With its core focus on publishing, collaboration and those all-important analytics it’s easy to see the appeal here for larger business and agency operations.

If you're in business and looking for the best social media management tools (opens in new tab) to boost your fortunes then Sendible is an ideal candidate to consider. This is a complete package that delivers all of the tools for managing social media campaigns, via an easy to use platform.

It’s got a variety of practical tools for getting the job done, with the ability to schedule and queue your posts, along with managing calendars in order to create controlled campaigns. The overall design and usability is intuitive, there’s a strong emphasis on reporting capabilities and Sendible also comes keenly priced.

You can also choose from a selection of different packages, all of which have been created to help users exploit the power of social media marketing. These range from very basic freelance options, with a more basic range of tools on offer, through to a full-on edition that is aimed at businesses that are expanding their focus on social media.

Plans and Pricing

Sendible has created a range of options on the plans and pricing front, which means that it is well suited to different sizes of business user. Currently, pricing seems to be $US or UK-centric, though there are Sendible website portals for the UK, US and European markets too. Presumably this means they can tailor a product or package to suit your location.

You can choose to pay monthly or yearly, with a 15% saving offered to those who pay for the full twelve months in one go. To illustrate typical package prices we’ll use monthly costs here, which start off with the Creator package (opens in new tab). There’s a free trial available and it is subsequently billed at $29 per month. It’s aimed primarily at freelance workers and offers 1 user and 6 social profiles to be exploited.

Next up, there is the Traction package (opens in new tab), which also comes with a free trial and is billed monthly at $89. Sendible suggests it is targeted at start-up agencies and brands. Traction allows 4 users and has 24 social profile options. Sendible’s Scale edition (opens in new tab) is its most popular, with the option for 7 users and 49 social profiles to be activated. It comes with a monthly $199 cost and is aimed at expanding agencies and brands.

(Image credit: Sendible)

Finally, Sendible offers the Expansion edition (opens in new tab), which is just that and offers a fully expandable package aimed at large teams and agencies. This costs $399 per month, but there’s a free trial option too and it offers a 15 user and 105 social profile flexibility that is clearly going to be useful for businesses that are on the up.

Basic features

There are several core areas of Sendible, all of which should appeal to a business owner looking to get a strong hold on social media campaigning. The main areas of interest include Publishing, Collaboration and Analytics, with the ability to closely monitor how campaigns are going, via a neat dashboard-style design arrangement.

Usefully, each of the plans outlined above adds in features and functions that are suited to the particular target market. In theory, this means you’ll only be paying for what you use, rather than have lots of tools that never get called up. The freelancer edition features unlimited scheduling, planning and publishing, monitoring and replying plus reporting and content suggestions.

Professional features

Move up to the Traction package and you get all those options plus team collaboration, post assignment and approval, user management and a personalised demo to get the ball rolling. Similarly, the Scale edition includes everything in Traction along with automated client reporting, a content and hashtag library, custom approval flows as well as personalised onboarding.

Meanwhile, Expansion features include everything in the Scale plan along with white labelling, the ability to manage client permissions, merge tags and you also get the benefit of a dedicated account manager. This alone can be highly useful in a charged and rapidly expanding social media management department.

(Image credit: Sendible)

(Image credit: Sendible)

Interface and in Use

Sendible can be used to tackle all of your social media management challenges and is therefore compatible with all of the usual suspects. It can integrate with the likes of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and basically everyone else. To do that effectively Sendible has created a great little user interface, which is both easy to use and powerful too.

(Image credit: Sendible)

Central to the effective nature of Sendible is its dashboard area. This is home to all of the core tools you use during daily activities. It is also crucial for setting up and managing campaigns, with menu options for scheduling and queuing posts. You can also dip into published items, check how the activity levels are going and, subsequently, monitor the outcome. It’s all very straightforward, even in the beefier package editions.

Support

Not everyone is ready or able to hit the ground running when they embark on a social media marketing journey. In that respect, we like the way Sendible has packed in plenty to help both the newbie or seasoned pro, as well as lone freelancers, while also delivering plenty of support for those higher up the ladder. Indeed, there are multiple information options to be found on the Sendible support site.

We also like the ease with which it’s possible to dip in and see how fellow users have been faring with their Sendible experience. This is often a great way of pinpointing potential problem areas. That’s especially so if you’re working within a collaborative environment, or have new staff who might not be familiar with the way things tick.

As you’d expect, Sendible support staff can also be contacted directly, with the support center delivering plenty of options on that front.

(Image credit: Sendible)

The Competition

Sendible covers an awful lot of bases on the social media management front. There is also something to suit any kind of budget too. However, it's worth remembering to check out other alternatives in the social media arena. Have a look at the likes of Hootsuite, SocialPilot, Buffer, eClincher, Statusbrew, Loomly and Zoho Social, all of which are perfectly decent competitors worthy of investigation.

Final Verdict

Sendible offers a good selection of different package options for those with ambitions to raise their social media profile. For campaign purposes, it’s got all of the tools, especially if you’re an agency or a business with big social aspirations. It’s easy to see why the Sendible Scale package is most popular, as it contains a host of great tools that will appeal to many.

Crucially, there is rock-solid reporting capability, which too many will be key in finding just how much of a return they’ll be getting on their monthly, or annual investment.