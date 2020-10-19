SalesTrip expense tracker review

Businesses are always looking for ways to streamline and SalesTrip cuts out lots of needless admin through its neat automated expense and travel system.

SalesTrip is a popular expense management and travel booking system that, despite the ongoing coronivirus crisis, will have a place in the workflow needs of many businesses. The big benefit, as is the case with many expense trackers, is that it can minimize the amount of manual effort needed to keep on top of claims, and process them and other administrative tasks with ease.



Better still, SalesTrip is listed on the Salesforce appexchange platform, and that brings it in line with other practical business software tools found there. Indeed, it might make sense in many cases to mate SalesTrip with the Salesforce CRM for a nicely rounded system. The bonus is that it provides a comprehensive experience for both employees, who need to file travel expenses, and administrators who have to make travel arrangements and more besides.

Variations on the expense tracking software theme include Certify, ExpensePath, ReceiptBank, Abacus, ExpensePoint, Pleo, Declaree, Spendesk, QuickBooks, Rydoo, Expensify, Hurdlr, Zoho Expense and Pocketguard.

Want to try SalesTrip? Check out the website here

SalesTrip is available for both the UK and US markets with prices to suit (Image credit: SalesTrip)

Pricing

It’s currently possible to experience SalesTrip for yourself without actually signing on the dotted line. They offer 15 days of unlimited access to the service, which gives you time to experience every facet of the software. Or you can request a demo.

If you feel SalesTrip is a good fit for your business then its subscription-based pricing starts out at $5 (£4) per user, per month. There’s actually a handy savings calculator on the Pricing page that lets you explore just how much you could potentially save by using a system that combines travel booking, ticketing and expense management all into one.

In fact, it’s easy to see just how much time you can save if you explore the Opportunities tab within the system, that effectively allows you to work out travel arrangements, flights and all the rest of it, and pay within the space of a few minutes. As a timesaver it provides great value as a business can bypass using a standalone travel agency.

Users can interact with SalesTrip using a web dashboard and their mobile device too (Image credit: SalesTrip)

Features

There’s plenty to be impressed with as you pick through the feature set of SalesTrip, with a very well-rounded selection of options that could be useful. There is, of course, the full expense management setup, that’s native on Salesforce, which will be useful if you already use their systems.

Employees can therefore submit and review their expense claims, while administrators can approve them. The benefit here is that the data can be analysed alongside your existing Salesforce information, although the service also integrates with the likes of Quickbooks and FinancialForce.

In addition, you get corporate card reconciliation and import options plus automatic tax reclaim while the system is also GDPR/PCI compliant too. Employees will obviously find the unlimited receipt scanning functionality beneficial while there’s also the option of searching for travel and booking it when needed. Topping it all out is real-time reporting and lots of analytics.

SalesTrip is particularly efficient at helping you book travel including flights (Image credit: SalesTrip)

Performance

Businesses that are already using the Salesforce appexchange platform should find that there’s a real benefit of running the SalesTrip system in that it can be combined with other packages in the collection. The added benefit is that the cloud-based platform that SalesTrip runs on is also native to Salesforce, so you can be confident that it comes with a good level of security and all of the other expectations that are a given for this brand.

Adding to the appealing nature of SalesTrip is that it’s intuitive, both for administrators working back at headquarters and employees who have to dip into the mobile application when they’re out in the field.

Administrators can approve expenses via the dashboard once they've been submitted by employees (Image credit: SalesTrip)

Ease of use

Using SalesTrip offers a similar experience to many other expense trackers in this burgeoning marketplace. For the desktop, browser-based edition you’ll find that the dashboard is clean, simple and has all of the obvious features and functions right to hand. The main menu within the interface carries one-click access to the likes of Accounts, Trips, Expense and Bulk Expenses, which are all areas that are commonly accessed by administrators.

The mobile aspect, meanwhile, allows employees to file expense claims on the move, with another clean and simple environment that makes uploading scanned receipts and the associated claim a quick and easy procedure. As for the bigger picture, business owners can easily use the analytics provided by the cloud-based solution to keep firm tabs on travel expenditure, which is more critical than ever given the current economic climate.

SalesTrip is well equipped to cope with high volumes of expense claims making it suited to larger companies (Image credit: SalesTrip)

Support

The SalesTrip support hub follows a similar theme to many other systems in the expense tracker arena. It comes with an exhaustive collection of information that can talk you through all of the features and functions found in the system. You can also use this area to find out what’s new.

Being a pretty dynamic operation as part of the Salesforce appexchange portfolio you can be pretty sure that there’ll be new improvements appearing here before long. That aside, users with other queries can submit a ticket to the support team if the issue isn’t covered by any of the topics contained in the online support hub.

The SalesTrip dashboard has a wealth of useful information that businesses can use for forecasting purposes (Image credit: SalesTrip)

Final verdict

SalesTrip might be finding demand for this kind of software service might have slumped during the coronavirus crisis, but this is a package that still has its place. The really useful thing is that SalesTrip can be used to combine a raft of business tasks including expense tracking, and using the data from what’s in the system can also be used to accurately forecast company spend moving forwards.

Despite the fact that these are unpredictable times, and travel and expenses might be less of a concern for companies, this is a valuable aspect of SalesTrip. Of course, there are the day-to-day convenience trimmings too, such as OCR receipt scanning, integration with corporate and personal cards along with the ability to use the Salesforce hierarchy to maintain consistency for expense approvals and other common business tasks.