If you think a curved screen will change your desktop experience, don't buy this computer. But if you're looking for a fast and sexy machine for general home use, the Ativ One 7 is an excellent bet.

Unless you're living in 2005 you don't really equate all-in-one desktops with design innovation. Sure, Apple is always one step ahead of the game, and its 27-inch iMac with Retina Display ($2,499, £1,999, AU$2,999) brought 5K (5120 x 2880) resolution to the computing masses.

Acer did its part to improve desktop design by releasing the Aspire U5 ($999, £582, AU$1,067), a 23-inch all-in-one PC whose stand tilts a full 90 degrees so that you can use the touchscreen monitor the way you would use a tablet.

Unfortunately, neither of these sexy machines provides much in the way of computing power (unless you're willing to pay for under-the-hood upgrades), so you're really going out of your way to pay for 5K or tablet-style navigation, respectively.

Add another all-in-one to the low-power, high-fashion market. The 27-inch Samsung Ativ One 7 ($1,299, £1,129, AU$1,449) brings the curved screen to the desktop PC.

Specs and design

The Ativ One 7 is a gorgeous desktop built with a full HD 1920x1080 resolution screen that wraps ever so slightly at the edges back toward the user. This is the same subtle curve you've likely seen on Samsung TVs that are designed to provide users with a more immersive viewing experience (more on this later).

The all-in-one features an Intel Core i5 processor that is housed in a black plastic and silver 1.56-inch bezel sitting on a height-adjustable base. The Ativ One 7 comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse that are nothing to write home about.

The Ativ One 7 comes with 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and a pretty tame Intel HD Graphics 5500 card. Don't expect to become a pro gamer with this bad boy.

Ports aren't abundant or spread out on this machine: you'll get two USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0 and two HDMI ports, as well as a 3- in-1 SD/SDHC/SDXC card reader. The ports are all located on the middle right-hand-side of the display, which might work well for TVs, but is pretty inconvenient for office use.