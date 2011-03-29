Panasonic TX-L32DT30B review

The Panasonic TX-L32DT30B is Panasonic's first LCD TV to carry active 3D playback. This is a significant development from a brand that's only previously only bestowed this honour upon its beloved plasma screens.

The TX-L32DT30B is also the smallest active 3D TV we've tested so far and is built around the brand's latest IPS Alpha panel technology.

The latter delivers the same ultra-wide viewing angles as other IPS displays, but as will become apparent later, Panasonic has improved almost every other aspect of its panel design to make the TX-L32DT30B capable of doing a better job with 3D footage.

Also underlining the TX-L32DT30B's uncompromising stance are its extensive multimedia functions, including DLNA PC compatibility and Panasonic's new, improved online platform, dubbed Viera Connect.

If the TX-L32DT30B's 3D capabilities don't interest you, you're looking at stepping down to Panasonic's E30 series, though bear in mind that this step down will also see you losing out on many of the other advantages of the DT30's panel design, including its 400Hz (200Hz plus scanning backlight) motion processing.