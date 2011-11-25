Nvidia 3D Vision 2 review

Subtle improvements make for a much clearer viewing experience, but these glasses are still uncomfortable

Nvidia's new 3D Vision 2 Wireless Glasses are designed to work with its new LightBoost technology and cut out annoying periphery dramas with 20 per cent bigger lenses.

Maybe you love 3D, maybe you hate it. Wherever you stand on the begoggled viewing experience, though, chances are you'll have at least a couple of niggles.

Stereoscopic 3D is no infant in technology terms, but it is experiencing teething problems as it gradually invades your household media setup.

For starters, it's inconvenient and uncomfortable to have to wear special glasses every time you want to play a game or catch a movie; not to mention expensive if you're shelling out for several sets of glasses. Then there's the flickering in your periphery, the headaches and the lack of image depth.

Samsung has made good progress in addressing the comfort issue with its SSG 2 and 3 series 3D glasses, and while 3D monitors that don't require the goggles at all aren't too far away, the industry isn't just sitting on its hands until then.