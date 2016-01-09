In pictures: Sights from the CES 2016 show floor

We've spent all week deep in the belly of the beast, unsure if we'd ever see light at the end of the tunnel.

I'm speaking, of course, about CES, and, alright, that's a bit over-dramatic, but if you've ever been to the biggest tech show on the planet, you know it can push you to the brink of insanity. There's just too much to see, so much to do, and never enough time. Throw in hundreds of thousands of likewise sleep-deprived human beings, blinding lights (that's before you even step out on the Strip), a few cocktails and more press-room box lunches than you'd like to admit, and you have a recipe for one of the most far-out experiences of your life.

And yet it's all exceedingly exhilarating. This is the first time we get to see and experience tech that will make waves all year long and beyond. We wanted to bring you a first-hand look at what it's like to be at CES 2016, so check out the images snapped by our editors below.

It looks innocent enough...

Until you step inside

And spot Oculus VR Founder Palmer Luckey trying out VR

Laptop Editor Kevin Lee gets to have some fun

You have to weave through all these people to get where you want to go

By the light of television screens

CES through another lens

Our Marc Chacksfield tests out a pair of Pioneer headphones

From inside the convention center to inside an autonomous vehicle

Yes, that's a display. Being rolled up.