Why businesses are turning to low-code for their custom applications

Certainly, so I started in the role of director of product strategy at the end of 2014. Director of product strategy really has different pillars so to speak. There's comp intel, analyst relations, thought leadership and R&D. My biggest focus is on R&D and prototyping and leveraging technologies. I've also been heavily involved in positioning the platform through thought leadership and all of these types of events.

But what I really like about it is that the opportunity to kind of play around with new technology. So we were the first ones to do things like really take a look at artificial intelligence before it was like all the hype like back in 2015 and 2016. We started prototyping figuring out how we can incorporate this technology into our platform and how can we tell our partners and customers what are they doing. And then usually when we analyze that technology like we did the same four block chain within the same for you know whether you're training your own models or using pre-trained ones. What is the best approach? Can we incorporate it? Should we have just an integration through the app store, should we do a partnership?

Based on that, we kind of proof the concept, make a decision and then hopefully shape up how that's going to impact our roadmap. Within analyst relations, we have all the relationships with the Forresters and Gartners of the world and try to help understand the markets that we're going in to while positioning ourselves well in those markets.