Vodafone issues 'half-sized' SIMs in war on plastic

Vodafone is to issue customers with half-sized SIM card holders as part of measures to eliminate all non-essential plastics at its retail stores and offices by April 2020.

SIM card holders have traditionally been the size of a credit card, often dwarfing the dimensions of the actual SIM.

By reducing the size of the holder, Vodafone will reduce plastic waste by more than 340 tonnes and save up to 15 tonnes of carbon dioxide emitted during the production and transportation for every tonne of plastic reduced. This amounts to a reduction of 5,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Vodafone green

The initiative will support Vodafone’s overall aim of halving its environmental impact by 2025.

The operator’s 7,700 retail stores worldwide will no longer offer plastic bags and will restrict the use of plastic marketing or promotional materials. A range of eco-friendly accessories will also be stocked, including phone cases, charging backs and docks, under the ‘Red loves Green’ branding.

There is a commitment to use entirely renewable energy, while plastic consumables, such as pens, folders, straws, and cutlery, will be replaced with reusable, recyclable alternatives where feasible in Vodafone’s office buildings.

“Halving our environmental impact means not only tackling material issues such as our carbon footprint and e-waste, but also taking action in other areas where we have an impact, such as the non-essential or disposable plastics we use in our retail stores and offices,” said Vodafone Director of External Affairs, Joakim Reiter.

“Building on many of the initiatives launched across Vodafone’s markets, we want a consistent approach everywhere we operate. This begins with the roll out of half-sized SIMs, tackling unnecessary plastics in our offices and offering our customers eco-friendly accessories.”