Delete ToTok, it could be spying on you, users told

Apple and Google have both taken down messaging services ToTok from their app stores following accusations of government surveillance.

According to the New York Times, the messaging app has been accused of being a spying tool for the United Arab Emirates government.

Although only a few months old, ToTok has seen a huge rise of popularity, with millions of users installing the app across the Middle East, but also in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.

"Unavailable"

However the NYT report claims that American officials have accused the app of using location data to give government officials information on the app's users, including conversations, movements, and other personal information like photos.

In a blog post, ToTok wrote that its apps would be "temporarily unavailable" on both the App Store and the Play Store due to a "technical issue".

"While the existing ToTok users continue to enjoy our service without interruption, we would like to inform our new users that we are well engaged with Google and Apple to address the issue."

The company added that any new users with Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo phones can install ToTok from their manufacturer's app store. All other Android users can install the ToTok app from our official website as a temporary solution.

