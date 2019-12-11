Top Tech Conferences: The ultimate B2B tech events and show guide for 2020

For information about adding your event to this list and featured listing opportunities please contact mike.moore@futurenet.com.

Love it or loathe it, events and conferences are often where wheelers and dealers in the world of technology meet to decide on the future of the industry.

TechRadar Pro and ITProPortal have joined forces with the tech B2B PR industry to curate a list of national and international technology events, conferences and happenings.

January 7th-10th, Las Vegas

CES is the world's gathering place for all those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies.

Why attend? The world's largest technology show attracted 175,000 attendees last year, with over 4,500 companies exhibiting.

January 22nd-25th, London

Bett is the first industry show of the year in the education technology landscape, bringing attendees together to celebrate, find inspiration and discuss the future of education, as well as seeing how technology and innovation enables educators and learners to thrive.

Why attend? Celebrate with & inspire 34,000+ attendees from the global education community, including 800 leading companies.

February 24th-27th, Barcelona

MWC is the largest mobile event in the world, bringing together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology alongside today’s most influential visionaries.

Why attend? The world's most important mobile show brings all the key players under one roof.

April 20th-21st, Austin

Running Remote is carefully curated to teach you next-level, actionable strategies and tactics you can utilize the very next day to manage and grow your distributed team.

Why attend? The conference will provide education and tools that founders & professionals need to succeed in the future of work. This is a gathering of leaders who will share everything they’ve learnt running a remote first organisation.

June 8th-12th, London

London Tech Week brings together the best of the global tech community to explore how technology can be used to help tackle some of the world’s toughest business, social and environmental challenges.

Why attend? Since its inception in 2012, the festival has grown rapidly year-on-year, shining a light on London and the UK as Europe’s biggest tech hub.

September 23rd-24th, London

Big Data LDN (London) is a free to attend conference and exhibition, hosting leading data and analytics experts, ready to arm you with the tools to deliver your most effective data-driven strategy.

Why attend? Discuss your business requirements with 130 leading technology vendors and consultants. Hear from 150 expert speakers in 9 technical and business-led conference theatres, with real-world use-cases and panel debates.