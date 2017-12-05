The Honor View 10 takes on the OnePlus 5T with AI smarts and flagship design

Honor has formally announced the Honor View 10, its AI-injected smartphone that’s set to attack at a price point comparable to the OnePlus 5T: £449 in the UK, though it is also launching in the US and India simultaneously on January 8, 2018. And like many of 2017’s most memorable devices, this one, too, does away with bezels, and tacks two cameras on its back instead of one.

Billed as “your first AI phone”, the View 10 employs an NPU (neural processing unit), which in addition to the usual combo of processor and graphics processing unit (GPU), can greatly increase the speed of image-based computation. The sky’s the limit, but at launch, we’re seeing it put to use in discerning between different types of photo subjects, as well as quickly translating written text up to 300% faster than other phones without a dedicated NPU.

The View 10 comes stocked with the latest Huawei-made internal components, including the Kirin 970 chipset, which brings the Mali G72 GPU into the fold. At its upper-midrange price point, you’re getting a lot of hardware.

Honor is planning to release this phone right at the beginning of the new year, so stay tuned for updated details regarding its launch. But until then, we got our hands on the only View 10 in the US. Here’s a deeper look into Honor’s latest.

