The collaboration challenge - so many tools, so little time

The workplace of today looks very different than it did even just 10 years ago. Technology, with its promises of fostering collaboration and improving productivity, has become ubiquitous. It’s not only enabled, but fuelled the demand for, more flexible and remote work options. In fact, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) found that the number of distributed workers in the UK has increased by nearly a quarter of a million people over the last decade and is rising.

Yet, despite this trend, businesses have been slow to adapt and are struggling to make sure their distributed workforce feels as engaged as those in a main office. This is the biggest challenge we see when it comes to internal communications, as it’s a tricky balance to satisfy both flexibility and engagement at the same time. Distributed workers often feel like the second-class citizens of the organization – and it’s not hard to understand why. They’re usually the last to find out about company updates – often through a poster changed once per month in the common areas – and don’t always have the same opportunity to share information or new ideas.

Employees are also bringing their own applications into the workplace, creating a collaboration mess. With so many tools available to employees – whether it’s commercial, like Slack, or consumer, like WhatsApp – they’re prone taking the path of least resistance and using what they’re most familiar with. Enterprises are struggling to govern this patchwork technology landscape, leaving employees to figure out on their own how or where to collaborate.

But, by giving employees a centralised hub of information and enterprise-approved technology tools, like an intranet, businesses can start eliminating some of these communication and collaboration challenges and keep remote workers better connected and engaged.