Sony's PSVR 2 headset design has been revealed – and it looks awfully familiar

Say hello to Sony’s new PSVR 2 headset

PSVR 2 headset design and controllers
(Image credit: Sony Computer Interactive Entertainment)
After over a year of waiting, Sony has shown off the PSVR 2 headset design – and it isn’t a dramatic departure from what we’ve seen before.

The new PSVR 2 headset, which Sony says is slimmer, lighter, and includes a ventilation port to stop you from getting overly sweaty during those intense Beat Saber sessions, builds upon the PSVR’s original look and feel.

The headset's white and black aesthetic matches that of the PS5, with rounded edges similar to that of the DualSense controller and the Pulse 3D Headset.

Adam Vjestica
Adam is TRG's Hardware Editor. A law graduate with an exceptional track record in content creation and online engagement, Adam has penned scintillating copy for various technology sites and also established his very own award-nominated video games website. He’s previously worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor and once played Halo 5: Guardians for over 51 hours for charity. (He’s still recovering to this day.) 
