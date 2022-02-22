Sony's PSVR 2 headset design has been revealed – and it looks awfully familiar

Audio player loading…

After over a year of waiting, Sony has shown off the PSVR 2 headset design – and it isn’t a dramatic departure from what we’ve seen before.



The new PSVR 2 headset, which Sony says is slimmer, lighter, and includes a ventilation port to stop you from getting overly sweaty during those intense Beat Saber sessions, builds upon the PSVR’s original look and feel.

The headset's white and black aesthetic matches that of the PS5, with rounded edges similar to that of the DualSense controller and the Pulse 3D Headset.

