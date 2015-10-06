10 things Microsoft should do with Office

Office subscriptions are a hit, for consumers and businesses. Part of the reason for that is because of the perks: Office 365 gives you free Skype minutes and free space on OneDrive or OneDrive for Business. But mostly it's because you always get the latest version of Office, on multiple devices, with the latest features as they come out.

Consumers can pay monthly or yearly, but how about a multi-year subscription? Enterprises can already get that, if they take the Enterprise Cloud System licence (that includes Windows and Office) through a Microsoft Products and Services Agreement.

As a consumer, you can set your subscription to renew so you don't have to worry about it running out. Or if you pay for another licence key for Office you can add it to your account and that just extends your subscription for another year (or six months if you get a key for a cheaper subscription).

Multi-year subscriptions are already here – you just don't get a discount for paying in advance. And some money off certainly wouldn't hurt…