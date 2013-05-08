Windows Phone goes down the tube with official YouTube app

Video-loving Windows Phone users have cause to celebrate, with Google finally releasing a fully featured YouTube app for the platform on the Windows Phone Marketplace.

Previously, the Windows Phone faithful either had to access YouTube through a browser, or rely on a third-party app for their never-ending source of cute cat videos.

It got so bad that Microsoft accused Google of blocking Microsoft's attempts to offer a fully serviced YouTube app.

The new official app offers the ability to login to YouTube, browse through channel subscriptions and pin playlists, videos and channels to the home screen as Live Tiles. Because nothing says useful like your favourite video previewed on your phone's home screen, right?

Users can also access their full YouTube account to view their uploads, playlists and video lists, while parents can link the app in with the Kids Corner function and restrict the available videos junior can access through the app.

