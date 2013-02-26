Tweeting with Live Tiles: official WP8 Twitter app gets needed update

Twitter just got a whole lot better for WP8 fans

The Windows Phone 8 official Twitter app received an update today, bringing it more in line with other mobile versions and adding a few WP8-specific features to boot.

The most immediate changes are features transplanted from the iOS and Android Twitter apps, such as the new Home, Connect, Discover, and Me tabs at the top of the app.

The four tabs give users quick access to their main timeline, mentions, trends, direct messages, and personal lists.

Also bringing parity to the Windows Phone app is the addition of search and compose tweet buttons, which will appear at the bottom of the screen regardless of which tab is open.

Live Tile tweets

While much of the Twitter app update relates to existing features on other smartphones, Windows Phone 8 gets a unique edge.

With the update, users can now pin their friend feeds, lists, and searches directly to the Windows Phone home screen as a Live Tile.

The Live Tile support is a small addition, but should make it quicker and easier to check lists and searches without shifting through tabs in the main app.

Windows Phone 8 users can download the update to the official Twitter app starting today.