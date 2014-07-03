Salesforce adds mobile reporting functionality to Salesforce1

Salesforce.com has added mobile reporting to its Salesforce1 app development tool. Now, mobile app developers will have access to real-time performance data on mobile devices.

The mobile reporting dashboard will provide access to data within the Salesforce1 Mobile App via a customizable interface. Features include the ability to drag and drop data between multiple records and real-time collaboration within charts and datasets.

During the second half of 2014, users will be able to copy data from Salesforce1 into Salesforce Chatter, the CRM company's enterprise social network. By the end of July, users will also have drill-through functionality for charts and dashboards, as well as the ability to embed reports into external apps.

What is Salesforce1?

When Salesforce launched Salesforce1 in November the company listed Dropbox, Evernote, and LinkedIn as clients of the service, which is focused on helping mobile app developers develop, market and sell sales, service and marketing apps.

Salesforce1 is designed to provide organizations with the tools to create CRM applications that provide desktop functionality across Android and iOS devices. By enabling reporting features, Salesforce has now given Salesforce1 users another reason to invest more heavily in smartphone and tablet-based CRM.

All Salesforce CRM and Salesforce1 clients have access to the mobile reporting tool.