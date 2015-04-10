Microsoft's new browser arrives in Windows 10 for phones preview

The newest build of the Windows 10 for phones Technical Preview finally includes Microsoft's new browser, Project Spartan.

The Internet Explorer alternative recently became available in the latest build of Windows 10 as well, but this is the first time it's appeared publicly on phones.

Internet Explorer 11 is still the default browser, but it now exists alongside Project Spartan in Windows 10 for phones.

Project Spartan Program Manager Kyle Pflug said in a blog post that the browser on phones "has the same new rendering engine available on the desktop, with the same support for the latest standards and the same strong focus on interoperability with the modern Web."

This build of Windows 10 for phones is currently available to Windows Insider members in the "fast ring" for releases, and on a ton of new devices - the full list is laid out on the Windows Blog.

Multiple apps have been revamped as well, including the phone, messaging, mail, calendar, people, maps and app switcher apps, and a slew of bugs have been fixed.