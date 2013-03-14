iPad ready for closeup with latest YouTube Capture update

YouTube Capture's iPhone app is a handy way to shoot, edit and share videos while on the go, but why should smartphone users have all the fun? With the latest update, iPad owners can now do the same right from their tablets.

YouTube announced Friday that its YouTube Capture for iOS app has been updated to version 1.2, bringing iPad and iPad mini owners along for the moviemaking fun.

After capturing video, the app can help users add optional automatic color correction, stabilization and even background music in addition to trimming movies to eliminate unwanted footage.

In addition to shooting video using the built-in camera on an iPad 4, iPhone or iPod touch, YouTube Capture makes it easy to share with Google+, Facebook and Twitter all at once.

Mobile viewing increases

First introduced on the iPhone back in December, the free iOS app is touted as the easiest way for smartphone (and now tablet) owners to record video right on their device and share it immediately with the world.

YouTube Capture 1.2 is the first release that lets iPad and iPad mini owners take advantage of the app on its stunning Retina Display.

The Google-owned company claims 25 percent of all content viewed from its service is being done from mobile devices, and YouTube Capture helps users share from anywhere.

The new update is now available as a free download from the App Store.