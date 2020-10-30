Rival to Airtable, Google Table emerges as no-code spreadsheet

A new no-code spreadsheet with the functionality of a database has just launched, giving users an alternative to the likes of Airtable and Google Tables. JotForm Tables allows users to collect, organize and manage data in a single place, using a customizable Form Builder.

As more businesses move to embrace remote working, the ability to create and share tables with colleagues and clients online will become more important. In addition, with a range of access settings, users of JotForm Tables can decide who can view and edit their tables.

In terms of its other main features, JotForm Tables comes with advanced searching, filtering and editing, a range of different data viewing options and access to revision history.

The best online form builders available today

The best database software for on-premise or in the cloud

Also check out our list of the best cloud databases

Top of the table

"Spreadsheets are great for working with data, but they have significant limitations and don't work for teams looking to collaborate," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of JotForm. "So, we built something better — a tool that looks like a spreadsheet, but is much more powerful since it's supported by a sophisticated online forms product. JotForm Tables is a perfect solution for global organizations that need a simple yet powerful way to manage their data."

Compared to its competitors, JotForm Tables certainly boasts some impressive statistics. It has more than 250 templates available to users, more than both Airtable and Google Tables, as well as over 80 integrations. A mobile app is also on the way.

No-code applications like JotForm Tables have become increasingly popular as organizations grapple with an increasingly digital workplace and a limited number of software developers. With a no-code approach, graphical interfaces take the place of a traditional programming language, making app development more accessible to employees, regardless of their coding experience.