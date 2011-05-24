Microsoft officially unveils Windows Phone Mango update

It's Mango all 'round for the Windows Phone 7 line up

Microsoft has made its Windows Phone 7 Mango software update all official, bringing such goodies as multi-tasking, Twitter integration and more to all Windows Phone handsets.

The software update will be made 'freely available' to all Windows Phone handsets; while the developer SDK will be released within the next day, the consumer version will be ready for download at the beginning of autumn.

We'd anticipate a staggered roll out, particularly after issues that some users had with the first minor Windows Phone update, but it's pretty safe to assume that the UK release date will be at some point in September or October.

Updates galore

Updates that Mango brings with it include threaded messages, chats and IMs all integrated to the same conversation, grouped contact tiles, Twitter and LinkedIn contacts pulled into the phone's address book and text-to-speech and speech-to-text tools.

The biggie, though, is multitasking. This will allow apps to run in the background and be quickly switched between without depleting the battery life too significantly (says Microsoft).

We can't go into all 500 (500!) features here, but join us over at our hands on Windows Phone 7 Mango review for a more in-depth look at the juicy new flavouring.