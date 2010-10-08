Microsoft and Adobe have secret meeting

Microsoft and Flash maker Adobe have reportedly met to discuss partnerships, with Steve Ballmer and Shantaru Narayen believed to have discussed how to team up in the battle against Apple.

According to the New York Times, Microsoft's ebullient CEO Ballmer and Adobe's Narayen met in secret to discuss a strategy to take on Apple in mobile phones.

With Windows Phone 7 arriving soon and Apple CEO Steve Jobs taking a vicious swipe at Flash for mobiles, the two companies certainly have plenty to discuss.

Private meetings

Holly Campbell, senior director of Adobe's corporate communications, told the New York Times. "Adobe and Microsoft share millions of customers around the world and the C.E.O.'s of the two companies do meet from time to time.

"However, we do not publicly comment on the timing or topics of their private meetings."

Microsoft are investing heavily into a renewed push into the mobile phone market, with Windows Phone 7 representing an important landmark for a company that is keen to capture more of the consumer market.

Although it has faced mounting criticism, Flash us on the internet is still widespread and not supporting it comes at a major price in terms of user experience.

Windows Phone 7 does not yet support Flash, but Ballmer has already hinted that support could be offered at a later date.