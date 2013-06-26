LG Optimus G2 photo leak reveals this baby's got back

The LG Optimus G2 hasn't been kept under wraps particularly well, and a quartet of new images appear to further enhance its chances of becoming reality.

These latest photos comes courtesy of @evleaks who received them from an anonymous tipster.

While we can't be sure of the source's credentials the people over at @evleaks seem pretty confident they're legit, and apart from showing a slender device with a relatively large screen, there's something interesting going on round back.

Touch me

On the rear of the Optimus G2 appears to be two buttons just below the camera lens, one with a plus and one with a minus on - with possibly the LED flash sandwiched in between.

The blurry shots seem to suggest that this is a new location for the volume rocker switch, which is a potentially more convenient place to have it - although that's very much up for debate.

According to previous rumours the LG Optimus G2 will pack a 5-inch, full HD display, 2.3GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 13MP camera which will really see it take the fight to the Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One.

In terms of a LG Optimus G2 release date the Korean firm is expected to announce the handset on August 7 at an event it has planned in New York.