8 reasons your business should upgrade to the Lumia 950

One of the big, hallmark features of Windows 10 was Continuum, allowing you to easily dip back and forth between tablet and desktop mode with a 2-in-1. That feature has also made its way to Windows 10 Mobile in a slightly more impressive manner, allowing you to turn your phone into a nearly full desktop machine on the fly.

Continuum on the Lumia 950 can be used either with or without wires, or with a mix of both. If you go the wireless route, you'll be broadcasting over Bluetooth or Miracast. If you opt for the wired method, you'll need Microsoft's Display Dock accessory to kick things off.

Either way you go, the experience is the same, however. Once you're using Continuum with a monitor, TV, or some other display, you're essentially using a full desktop version of Windows 10. You can connect a keyboard and monitor to complete the experience, or even use the phone as your trackpad and keyboard. Even better is that you can use your phone independently at the same time, taking calls, sending text messages, and checking apps on the small screen while you continue to work on the big screen.

Not only does this allow you to do a bit of extra multitasking, but it's a boon if you frequently have to move around the office, travel, or give an impromptu presentation. There are some limitations as far as compatible apps are concerned (mainly that you're currently restricted to universal apps), and there is a bit of hardware required, but the ability to carry around a desktop experience in your pocket is pretty impressive.