Microsoft ask users to re-patch patch

Microsoft has asked people who installed their latest security patch – MS08-030 – to reinstall it, because it didn't actually fix the problem that it was meant to.

The latest security patch for Windows XP servic packs 2 and 3 did not completely solve a vulnerability that it was meant to.

"Microsoft security bulletin MS08-030 does not fully address the vulnerability discussed in the security bulletin for these versions [SP2, SP3]," Microsoft's Christopher Budd announced on the Microsoft Security Response Center blog.

Human error

"We're just starting this investigation, but early on, it appears that there may have been two separate human issues involved," added Budd

"When we're done with our investigation, we'll take steps to better prevent it in the future".