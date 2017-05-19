Moto Z2 Force leaks in high-quality render

Alongside the standard Moto Z2 and lower-end Moto Z2 Play, we’re expecting a Moto Z2 Force to launch later this year, and we’ve just had one of our closest looks yet.

Shown off below in a render obtained by Android Authority, the image shows a phone with a dual-lens camera at the top and a Moto Mods connector at the bottom, along with what appears to be a slightly different colored band around the edge of the phone, likely to help improve signal.

Around the front meanwhile there’s a sizeable bezel below the screen, complete with a home button and what's likely a fingerprint scanner.

It's a match

There’s nothing here that we haven’t seen before in previously leaked images, but this latest render completely lines up with them, so it may well be accurate.

And elsewhere we have heard more about the Moto Z2 Force. For one thing, it will apparently have a tough ShatterShield display like the Moto Z Force before it, but it’s also thought to use a flagship Snapdragon 835 chipset, so expect plenty of power.

And if you’re not sold on Motorola’s hardy handset you should have plenty of other options, as a leaked presentation slide suggests Motorola has at least nine new phones on the way this year.