Google Pixel C tablet arrives to take on iPad Pro and Surface

Google has announced its first-ever tablet, the Pixel C, and unlike the Nexus tablets, which has seen Google team up with hardware manufacturers to help build the slates, the Pixel C has been designed and built solely by Google.

With the launch of the new 10-inch Pixel C, Google isn't replacing the Chromebook Pixel, but instead clearly taking on the likes of Microsoft's Surface Pro 3 and Apple's iPad Pro with the inclusion of a detachable 'smart keyboard.'

Described as "innovative," Google says the full-size keyboard attaches magnetically to the tablet instead of using a dock, while the Pixel C tablet inductively charges the keyboard when closed.

Google didn't quite reveal everything there is to know about the tablet just yet, but with the inclusion of the 'full-size' keyboard, it's clearly positioning the device toward the prosumer or even students, and trying to take a piece of the pie that has so far been dominated by Microsoft's Surface line in the office and the iPad in the school room.

But interestingly, the Pixel C won't come with the productivity-oriented Chrome OS, and will instead come with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

It also only comes in 32GB and 64GB models, which is pretty limited when compared to the Surface Pro 3, which has a model up to 512GB.

I USB Type C you

As well as coming Android, the Pixel C will sport the new USB Type-C, which allows for a single connector for power, data and external displays.

The new Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P handsets from Google will also come with USB Type-C, so it looks like Google is firmly backing the new connection type.

The Google Pixel C will go on sale in time for the holidays for $499 (around £329, AU$712) for the 32GB version and $599 (around £395, AU$855) for the 64GB edition.