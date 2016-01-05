Semi-rugged FZ-Q1 tablet joins Panasonic's Toughpad family

At CES 2016, Panasonic announced a new 12.5-inch semi-rugged Windows tablet. The FZ-Q1 is a Windows 8.1 Pro slate that joins Panasonic's Toughpad family. The new Toughpad is purpose-built for field applications, and Panasonic claims that it is "an endpoint in the connected enterprise network" during the company's keynote address.

Even though the Toughpad FZ-Q1 is a slimmer device than other fully rugged tablets, it still delivers the reliability, usability and security features businesses demand. As such, Panasonic claims the FZ-Q1 is suitable for use in less demanding user environments. The semi-rugged tablet is only 0.8 inches (2.03cm) thick and weighs 2.3 pounds (1.04kg).

Unfortunately, though, the Toughpad FZ-Q1 doesn't come with the latest Intel sixth generation Skylake processor. The slate can be configured with either a fourth-generation Intel Core i5-4302Y processor with vPro or an Intel Celeron N2807 processor.

For light field work

The FZ-Q1 is ideal for light field work with its ruggedized enclosure. It features a magnesium alloy chassis and a shock absorbing case. The fanless design helps the FZ-Q1 stay reat resistant to dirt and dust. Although the tablet can survive drops, Panasonic did not provide specifics for drop tests.

For use in the field, the FZ-Q1 comes with a bright 350-nit screen. The FHD 12.5-inch display is also treated with an anti-reflective coating to help reduce glare. The FZ-Q1's battery should last for nine hours on a single charge. Additionally, the tablet also features fast charging capabilities.

Panasonic also offers optional upgrades, including a 4G LTE modem with GPS, and accessories such as a spill-resistant keyboard and a desktop cradle. The slate can be configured with options for insertable or wireless Smart Card readers.

The FZ-Q1 is equipped with an eight-megapixel rear camera and a two-megapixel front-facing camera. Panasonic says that the back cover is designed for easy gripping, and the tablet comes with an integrated active stylus for handwriting.

The FZ-Q1 will be available in March. The Performance model starts at $1,699 (£1,152, AU$2,2334), while the Standard model will start at $999 (£677, AU$1,372). The Performance option comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and SSD options starting at 128GB.