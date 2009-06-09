Toshiba Satellite A500 arrives in new range

Toshiba has announced the European launch of the updated range of its ever-popular Satellite laptops for consumers.

The new satellite range comprises four models, the Toshiba Satellite A500, U500, L500 and L550.

The A500 and U500 both bring multi-touch track-pads and gesture control, and all models have enhanced 'Eco Utility' power management tools.

Toshiba Satellite A500

The A500 is the multimedia focused Satellite – bringing a 16:9 16 inch display, AMD processor, integrated web cam and Harmon Kardon stereo speakers.

You will be able to have a choice of two finishes, with a standard silver pane or 'premium' chrome-trim.

The 13.3 inch Toshiba Satellite U500 is a more compact option, with Intel CPU and ATI mobility graphics, a slot–loading DVD drive and also comes in premium chrome or standard silver finishes.

Last, and probably least, the L500 and L550 are the budget options: the L500 has a 15.6 inch while the Satellite L550 has a 17.3" display.

Both models have the choice of a range of Intel processors, but can also be taken with AMD processors 'if required'.