LastPass can tell you if your passwords have been leaked on the Dark Web

Knowing if your passwords have been leaked online is an important step to protecting your online accounts which is why LastPass has unveiled a new Security Dashboard which provides end users with a complete overview of the security of their online accounts.

The company's new Security Dashboard builds on last year's LastPass Security Challenge, which analyzed users' stored passwords and provided a score based on how secure they were, by adding dark web monitoring. The new feature is available to LastPass Premium, Families and Business customers and it proactively watches for breach activity and alerts users when they need to take action.

In addition to showing users their weak and reused passwords, the new Security Dashboard now gives all LastPass users a complete picture of their online security to help them regain control over their digital life and know that their accounts are protected.

We've put together a list of the best password managers

Protect your privacy online with one of the best VPN services

Also check out the best identity theft protection

Dark web monitoring

According to a recent survey of more than 3,000 global consumers conducted by LastPass, 40 percent of users don't know what the dark web is. The majority (86%) of those surveyed claimed they have no way of even knowing if their information is on the dark web.

LastPass' new dark web monitoring feature proactively checks email addresses and usernames against Enzoic’s database of breached credentials. If an email address is found in this 3rd party database, users will be notified immediately via email and by a message in their LastPass Security Dashboard. Users will then be prompted to update the password for that compromised account.

Vice president of product management, IAM at LogMeIn, Dan DeMichele explained why LastPass decided to add dark web monitoring to its password manager in a press release, saying:

“It’s extremely important to be informed of ways to protect your identity if your login, financial or personal information is compromised. Adding dark web monitoring and alerting into our Security Dashboard was a no brainer for us. LastPass already takes care of your passwords, and now you can extend that protection to more parts of your digital life. LastPass is now equipped to truly be your home for managing your online security – making it simple to take action and stay safe in an increasingly digital world. With LastPass all your critical information is safe so you can access it whenever and wherever you need to.”