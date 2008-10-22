Toshiba unveils new tablet PC

Toshiba's new tablet PC, the 12.1-inch screened Portege M750 lets users control and manage their precious data with their pinky.

Or, if they don't want to smudge the screen, a more 'professional' looking stylus.

The laptop's pivot screen means that you can flip the tablet into a flat slate, and thus write or draw directly onto the screen.

Tosh is targeting the health care and education sectors with this tablet PC, as well as aiming its beady marketing-eye at workers in field sales, as well as creatives such as designers and architects.

Anybody that needs to show stuff off on a flat screen portable computer, basically.

Easy, now!

Toshiba's EasyGuard technology gives the M750 that all-important shock protection, along with a spill resistant keyboard to make sure you don't destroy it with that rank coffee you buy from the old lady in the caravan while you are working on site.

Specs wise, you are looking at an Intel Centrino 2 processor, up to 2GB of DDR2 RAM, up to 160GB HDD, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows Vista Business, a Super Multi Drive, five hours of battery life and an optional 3G/HSPA module.

Not too shabby really, when you consider that the Toshiba Portege M750 costs from a mere £849 upwards.