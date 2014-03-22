Now Rhapsody and Napster ditch The Echo Nest following Spotify buyout

Spotify now has its mitts on The Echo Nest

Spotify-owned music recommendation service The Echo Nest has lost another customer in light of the recent purchase, with rival services Rhapsody and Napster ending their reliance on the firm.

The move comes shortly after Rdio dropped The Echo Nest from its roster in the immediate aftermath of the Spotify buyout to ensure the streaming leader didn't have access to all its data.

Now Rhapsody, which owns Napster's subscribers in the US and Europe, has taken the same route claiming it wishes to take care of its own recommendations from here on out.

In a blog post announcing the partnership would be coming to an end, the firm said it had "never been completely satisfied with recommendations from any third party."

Intelligence

Paul Springer, Chief Product Officer and Rhapsody International's Senior Vice President of the Americas wrote: "As the number two music streaming service globally, we decided now is the time to invest heavily in personalisation based on our experience as a pioneer in streaming music for over 13 years."

The Echo Nest calls itself "the leading music intelligence company," and is used by multiple company's to build playlists based on user listening habits and preferences.

Now Spotify is behind the wheel, you have to assume other rival streaming services using the company will also duck out.

Via Engadget