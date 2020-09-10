Google Finance becomes easier to use following design overhaul

Google Finance has revealed a redesigned service with new versions of both the desktop and mobile editions. With a host of better features, the updated app wants to help users find information on money and finance, with plenty of investment news thrown in for good measure.

The new look is certainly more vibrant than the previous edition, and looks like it’s been designed with the end user in mind. Previously, Google Finance appeared like a hotchpotch of search results, and was often baffling to anyone uninformed about stocks and shares.

Central to the redesign, whether or not you favor the desktop edition or the neatly condensed mobile version, is the ability to create your own personal watchlists. It adds a boost to this previously weak area of the Google Finance service. Better still, users can now create multiple watchlists allowing them to keep up-to-the-minute tabs on all aspects of their investment data.

Google Finance Watchlists

Adding appeal is the way that Google Finance better integrates with other tools in the company's arsenal. This includes the ability to carry out better money management. For example, earnings calls can be added to your Google Calendar for a more comprehensive and dynamic overview of what’s going on within your world of finances.

For those less savvy with the often complex arena of money and finance there are also handy pointers to what things mean when you hover over selected options. The overhaul is therefore likely to attract interest from new users who might not normally dabble in the world of stocks, shares and other financial investments.

Fans of Google Finance will be able to get their hands on it in the US over the course of the next few weeks. Google has also said that it will be enhancing the service over coming months, with further expansion of the watchlist concept that will deliver even more personalization tools.