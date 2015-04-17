You can be Darth Vader in Star Wars Battlefront, reveals new trailer

The new Star Wars Battlefront trailer has dropped in and it looks amazing.

Just a day after the Star Wars: the Force Awakens trailer came out, Dice has brought us a new Star Wars Battlefront reveal trailer. The game engine footage reveals plenty of mainstay Star Wars settings including Hoth, the forest moon of Endor and Tatooine with Rebel Alliance and Empire forces shooting it out.

However amidst the Y-wings dropping bombs on AT-ATs and Sullustans - which seem to be a stand-in for the game's engineer class - flying on jet packs with rocket launchers, the biggest reveals were a seemingly playable Darth Vader and Boba Fett. The short two minute trailer also revealed that the Millennium Falcon could be a potentially controllable vehicle for players.