There are already loads of great mods to try out on Grand Theft Auto 5, but someone has gone a step further and recreated the entirety of Vice City on the GTA 5 engine.

The mod isn't available to download yet and there's still work to be done, but there's still plenty to see in the video below.

Set against an 80s Miami backdrop, Vice City remains a favourite among many gamers. It also has the best soundtrack of any GTA to date. That's not even up for debate.