FIFA 17: release date, trailer and a peek at the mesmerizing Frostbite engine

One of the biggest game reveals of the year will take place in just over a week, but today we learned crucial details about the forthcoming FIFA 17, plus saw its tantalizing reveal trailer.

Let's get some important info out of the way: The FIFA 17 release date is September 27 for North America, and its global release is slated for September 29. It's headed to Xbox One, PS4, PC, Xbox 360 and PS3. EA Access and Origin Access members with an Xbox One or PC can play the game before anyone else, though there's no info yet on when that will happen.

Marked all that down in your calendar? Cool.

EA also revealed that for this edition, it's utilizing the powerful Frostbite engine to bring a stunning, real-life essence to the game play. As you can see in the trailer below, the result of FIFA fueling up on Frostbite is crisp, clear graphics that are a far cry from the game's blocky early days.

A full FIFA 17 unveiling takes place June 12 at the EA Play event coinciding with E3 2016. It's important to note that while FIFA 17 will be available on legacy systems, Frostbite will only work on the newer consoles and PC.

Watch the reveal trailer below and catch a glimpse of the frighteningly good Frostbite engine at work.