Xbox One launch games: full list revealed

It's a big day for Microsoft as it brings the Xbox One in full force to Gamescom.

This morning it detailed its indie development platform and also confirmed that pre-order versions of the Xbox One in Europe will come bundled with a free FIFA 14 download.

Now it's given us a full list of the titles that will be available for the Xbox One from launch day, and we think it's fair to say that you'll be getting a few hours' worth of play.

There are no fewer than 23 titles hitting us on day one. And while we'll be able to get our fix of Watch Dogs and Dead Rising 3 from the get go, Just Dance 2014 and Zumba Fitness are also in there to keep the more casual players happy.

Battle of the exclusives

So, from launch day you'll be able to get your hands on the following:

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag (Ubisoft, Ubisoft)

Battlefield 4 (DICE, Electronic Arts)

Call of Duty: Ghosts (Infinity Ward, Activision)

Crimson Dragon (Grounding/Land Ho!, Microsoft Studios)

Dead Rising 3 (Capcom Vancouver, Microsoft)

FIFA 14 (EA Sports, Electronic Arts)

Fighter Within (AMA Ltd., Ubisoft)

Forza Motorsport 5 (Turn 10 Studios, Microsoft Studios)

Just Dance 2014 (Ubisoft Paris, Ubisoft)

Killer Instinct (Double Helix, Microsoft Studios)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes (TT Games, Warner Bros. Interactive)

Lococycle (Twisted Pixel, Microsoft Studios)

Madden NFL 25 (EA Sports, Electronic Arts)

NBA 2K14 (Visual Concepts, 2K Sports)

NBA LIVE 14 (EA Sports, Electronic Arts)

Need for Speed: Rivals (Ghost Games, Electronic Arts)

Peggle 2 (Popcap, Electronic Arts)

Powerstar Golf (Zoe Mode, Microsoft Studios)

Ryse: Son of Rome (Crytek, Microsoft Studios)

Skylanders: Swap Force (Vicarious Visions, Activision)

Watch Dogs (Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft)

Zoo Tycoon (Frontier Developments Ltd., Microsoft Studios)

Zumba Fitness: World Party (Zoë Mode, Majesco)

But as Microsoft reminds us, "this is just the beginning - many more blockbuster games will be announced in the coming months."

Sony will also take to the Gamescom floor later today to spill some more details on the PS4, including that eagerly-anticipated release date.

