Eliminating work about work with team tools

40% of UK employees spend most of their day in meetings, tracking down or organising information, or updating others on status, as opposed to doing their actual work and moving projects forward - we call this ‘work about work’.

At Asana, we’re focused on eliminating work about work. We do this by acting as the GPS for your organization - ensuring that everyone knows the plan of record and is updated as each piece comes together. We know that the best teams have clarity of purpose, plan and responsibility. Work about work is what happens when these elements are absent and teams fail to achieve what they’re capable of.

We believe Asana is the missing piece of the collaboration puzzle. Organizations that previously relied on email or messaging, along with documents and spreadsheets, discover new levels of efficiency and clarity when they add Asana to plan and execute projects. Teams using Asana report far fewer status meetings, email updates and outdated spreadsheet plans, and have much more time to perform actual work.

We now have 50,000 paying customers including Spotify, Tesco, Sky News and London’s National Gallery, who use Asana to provide clarity on who is doing what by when – at every level of an organisation. It’s also used across every functional department in a company including marketing, design, product, operations, HR, IT and more.