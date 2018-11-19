Digital disruption and how to implement emerging technologies

I believe we are going to see some fairly large changes, along four axes. Decision makers for large deals in IT services are increasingly coming from the business side – rather than the CIO function - and that is having an interesting effect on the kind of work we are tendering for.

One clear aspect of change is the interest in digital transformation. It’s no longer limited to sector bellwethers – businesses of all sizes want to explore how they can harness digital to boost their competitiveness. Many of them are turning to us to help them really accelerate the pace of their digitisation.

The second piece centres on automation as a framework for bringing together the middle and the back office. There’s been a huge amount of investment in automating the customer-facing front end; however, we need to make sure that the backbone supports the integrity of the customer experience right through. Stockbrokers, fund managers, insurance companies, and other businesses with substantial middle and back office functions, are especially interested in what automation can do for them.

The third piece is the cloud. Businesses are moving on from ‘lifting-and-shifting’ their IT estate into cloud environments, to a model where they look at the underlying bedrock of what they have built and start using the cloud as a business transformation driver. We call this ‘API-ification’.

Number four is cybersecurity. Our clients expect us to help them stay ahead of the key cyber risks in their markets, and we’ve a very robust set of capabilities which help us do that.