Contract to run .eu domain-name registry is up for grabs

The European Union is now accepting applications to determine the next registry for the .eu Top-Level Domain (TLD) and the winner will oversee its 3.6m domain names beginning in October 2022.

As reported by The Register, Directorate General for Communication Networks, Content and Technologies at the European Commission (EC) announced the rebid at the beginning of October. At the same time though, the commission's director of future networks Pearse O'Donohue has been personally contacting registry operators in an effort to encourage them to apply to take over control of Europe's TLD.

The .eu TLD is one of the largest country code TLDs with 3.6m registrations and it also used by European Union institutions, agencies and bodies. The TLD aims to provide a clearly identifiable link with the European Union and the European Single Market while also allowing EU residents to register a domain name under the .eu TLD regardless of their place of residence.

We've put together a list of the best domain registrars around

These are the best website builders on the market

Also check out our roundup of the best cloud storage services

Applying to take over the .eu TLD

In an effort to prevent corruption, the EC is requiring that all applicants to take over the .eu TLD be based in Europe and be non-profit companies. This move will prevent US-based registries including Afilias and Neustar from applying.

While the EC is requiring all applicants to be not-for-profit entities, commercial entities including those that are for-profit can still apply by forming a consortium of firms or a group of contractors so long as this new organization is not-for-profit.

Additionally, a key component of the .eu contract will be multilingualism to better represent the countries of the EU. However, this will put English-speaking registries such as the UK-based Nominet, Centralnic and Minds+Machines from applying.

Interested registries will have until December 30th of this year to apply to take over the .eu TLD and you can find out more information here.

We've also highlighted the best web hosting services for your website

Via The Register