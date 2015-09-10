Honda's self-driving cars are coming to California roads

If you haven't sensed it by now, self-driving cars are the future of transportation. It's gonna happen, though when exactly they'll take over our highways and byways is certainly up for debate.

But the latest sign driverless horseless carriages are gaining ground comes from the California Department of Motor Vehicles. The DMV noted on its website that as of just under a week ago, Honda now has permission to test autonomous vehicles on the state's public roads.

That brings the total number of companies that can test self-driving cars on California streets to 10. Other companies with the necessary permit include Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Google, Tesla and BMW.

Honda has a secure self-driving car testing facility in the Bay Area already, according to Reuters, but now the Japanese car maker can take these vehicles (not pictured above, sorry) into the wild, much like Google has already begun to do.