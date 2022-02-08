Trending

A new Nintendo Direct is happening tomorrow

It's a-me, Directio

A new Nintendo Direct presentation is scheduled to happen on February 9, 2022, and will be approximately 40 minutes long. The pre-recorded showcase will focus on Nintendo Switch titles launching in the first half of 2022, according to the official announcement from Nintendo of America's Twitter account.

The Nintendo Direct presentation will air at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT, and will be watchable live on Nintendo's official YouTube channels.

The Switch has a decent amount of first and third party titles coming in the first half of 2022, including Kirby and the Forgotten Land which is launching on March 25. However, we could also see surprise release dates for Splatoon 3 and Bayonetta 3, both of which currently hold a vague "2022" as their current release windows.

