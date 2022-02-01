Sony State of Play February 2022: how to watch the PlayStation livestream

The next Sony State of Play presentation is happening on February 2 (that's tomorrow!), making it the first PlayStation showcase of 2022.

Announced on the official PlayStation Blog, the next State of Play presentation will focus on Gran Turismo 7, with Sony promising new PS5 footage and gameplay details for the next entry in Polyphony Digital's long-running racing series.

While we may see some updates on indie titles thrown in alongside these details, don't expect any updates on upcoming PS5 games like Horizon Forbidden West or God of War: Ragnarok or on the upcoming PSVR 2 - Gran Turismo 7 is the star of this show.

Want to catch all the action live as it happens? Read on for how to watch the PlayStation State of Play live stream tomorrow.

How to watch the Sony State of Play livestream

The next Sony State of Play showcase is happening on February 2 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT (February 3 at 5am AEDT).

The PlayStation blog post states that the showcase will be around 30 minutes long, with the focus primarily on Gran Turismo 7.

The State of Play presentation will be broadcast on both YouTube and Twitch via PlayStation's official channels. It will play live at the times listed above, but the show will be automatically uploaded to Sony's YouTube channel immediately after airing, in case you miss it initially. You can also catch all the action live right here, via the embedded stream above.

What do we expect?

(Image credit: Polyphony Digital)

Sony has already confirmed that the focus of this State of Play event will be Gran Turismo 7. In the blog post announcing the event, Sony stated that this special Gran Turismo 7 edition of State of Play will showcase "just over 30 minutes" of new PS5 footage and gameplay details - with Sony promising an in-depth look at the game's modes and features.

While we've already seen some footage of Gran Turismo 7 - which is set to be the "most realistic" entry in the series yet, we're hoping that State of Play will confirm reports that the next entry in the long-running series will feature 420 cars and a whopping 90 circuits, while giving us an in-depth look at the game's modes and campaign.

It sounds like we'll get a bunch of juicy details during the stream, but we're hoping that Sony will also reveal footage of the PS4 version of the game. Until now, the primary focus has been on how Gran Turismo 7 will perform and look on PS5 but, with the game also coming to PS4, players on Sony's last-gen hardware will want to know how the new Gran Turismo will run on their consoles – even if they'll be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for $10 at a later date.

With the focus of this event on Gran Turismo 7, and the stream only lasting 30 minutes, it's unlikely we'll get updates or announcements on other upcoming PlayStation titles. While Sony may throw some brief updates on upcoming indie titles, don't expect any news on the likes of God of War: Ragnarok, Forspoken or PSVR 2, with the latter likely taking center stage at a PlayStation showcase later this year.