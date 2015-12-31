How to use Windows 10's Control Panel

Despite first appearances, Windows 10 hasn't killed off the Control Panel. Although you're strongly pushed towards the new – and admittedly improved – Settings dialogue first seen in Windows 8, the old Control Panel still lurks behind the scenes, giving you access to just about every system setting imaginable.

And while a fair bit of its functionality has now been incorporated into Settings, there are still plenty of times when you'll need to access the Control Panel to tweak certain parts of your PC.

In some cases, direct links to some Control Panel applets can be found in Settings itself – look for references to 'advanced settings' to access them. However, in this tutorial we'll focus on revealing key settings that are hidden behind the scenes – read on to find out more about them, plus gain that all-important access.