This 4K OLED touchscreen portable monitor is perfect for digital nomads

Whether you find yourself working from home, out in the field or even in a coffee shop, a portable monitor can help boost your productivity by giving you even more screen real estate for your documents and creative projects.

Unlike other portable monitors, the InnoCN PU15-Pre sports a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display which is ideal for creative professionals working remotely that want true-to-life color with low latency and the deepest blacks possible. However, it even has a touchscreen that allows you to tap, swipe and pinch to zoom just like on your smartphone.

Alongside its premium display, the InnoCN Pu15-Pre features an aluminum frame that blends seamlessly with its glass panel. There are speakers on each side of the device while two USB-C ports and a mini-HDMI port can be found on the right side.

A portable powerhouse

At just 2.07lbs (1.2kg) the InnoCN Pu15-Pre is easy to slip into a backpack and bring with you anywhere and its built-in 5000mAh battery means you can use this portable monitor even when you’re away from an outlet. When plugged in, it can even charge your smartphone, tablet or even a small laptop with a compatible power port thanks to its 45W power supply. InnoCN also includes a protective TPU sleeve with the device that doubles as a stand.

InnoCN Pu15-Pre 4K OLED touchscreen portable monitor now $483.99 (was $779.99) - $296 off This 15.6-inch 4K OLED touchscreen portable monitor allows you to work from anywhere with its built-in 5000mAh battery. Get 15 percent off by using the coupon code INCMT15RE at checkout and save even more with a $60 off chip coupon.

If you find yourself working remotely often and are tired of being limited to a laptop screen, the InnoCN Pu15-Pre could be the perfect upgrade especially if you often find yourself editing photos or videos on the go.

InnoCN is now offering a great deal on this portable monitor for TechRadar readers and by using the coupon code INCMT15RE at checkout you can save 15 percent. However, an additional chip coupon knocks $60 off the price which means you can save a total of 40 percent off the InnoCN Pu15-Pre. If you’ve been looking for a premium portable monitor, this deal runs until February 20 so act fast.