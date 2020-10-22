Best URL Filtering software of 2020

Monitoring and prohibiting access to certain websites is a common way for parents to ensure kids stay safe online. But URL filtering can be just as effective in a business context too.

As well as blocking a website on the basis of quality, the best URL filtering software can scan the content of a website and withhold access to users if anything within it is deemed unsafe or inappropriate.

URL filtering can prevent employees from accessing websites that have nothing to do with their roles and, most importantly, prevent employees from inadvertently enabling a malicious website to infect your network with a potentially devastating virus.

In this article, we take a deep dive into the best URL filtering software solutions on the market, giving you all the information you need to protect your business network and maximize productivity.

DNSFilter is an affordable service perfect for first-time users. (Image credit: DNSFilter)

1. DNSFilter Very well-priced URL filtering service visit website Very competitively priced Cloud-based Easy-to-use interface Wide range of features

DNSFilter’s biggest selling point is its price. Its Basic business plan starts at just $0.90 per user per month when paid annually. As well as comprehensive threat protection, the Basic plan includes desktop roaming facilities and weekly threat reports.

You have to pay a few dollars more per user to access the Pro plan, which includes advanced features like advanced data analytics tools. However, for a small- to medium-sized business, the Basic service is more than adequate.

DNSFilter has all the features you could ask for, including AI-powered real-time threat detection, phishing, malware, and virus protection, customizable URL filtering, off-network protection, analytics—and even a bonus SSL certificate.

We found the interface easier to navigate than those of other providers and particularly liked the Geo Activity display, a nice touch that physically demonstrated the process of finding and stopping threats that would likely appeal to first-time users.

Cisco Umbrella is a reliable filtering product from a well-known provider. (Image credit: Cisco)

2. Cisco Umbrella Comprehensive filtering software from a trusted brand visit website 100% uptime since 2006 Cloud-based security Predictive threat detection Weekly security reports

Cisco is one of the largest and best-known software providers around, and unsurprisingly, its URL filtering product, Cisco Umbrella is one of the top examples of the technology you’ll find.

As it is a cloud-based service, there is no hardware and updates occur automatically. Cisco has an impeccable uptime record too, so you can be assured that no unexpected outage is likely to endanger the security of your network.

The software’s key selling point is its ability to detect and block threats from malicious websites before they reach you. This is achieved by analyzing over 180 billion internet requests a day, and the technology protects users on and off the network.

As the name suggests, Cisco Umbrella has multiple tools including DNS-layer security, interactive threat intelligence, a secure web gateway, firewall, cloud access security broker (CASB) functionality, and integration with Cisco SD-WAN.

The interface is well-designed but a little complex for first-time users. Still, with a little practice, it is navigable and provides consistent reports and easy-to-see monitoring. Pricing is bespoke.

WebTitan Cloud is an easy to use, scalable filtering platform. (Image credit: WebTitan)

3. WebTitan Cloud Straightforward, scalable web filtering visit website Simple price plans Very scalable product Protects business email accounts The interface is only suitable for technical users

TitanHQ’s WebTitan Web Filter is actually comprised of a suite of filtering tools that can be deployed to protect customers and employees from malicious web pages and emails. WebTitan Cloud, a DNS-based service that is both hosted and managed by the TitanHQ team, is the most appropriate product for small- to medium-sized businesses.

This scalable software product is perfect for businesses that want protection running in the background without the need for constant maintenance.

As well as blocking malware, viruses, malicious websites, and ransomware, the technology protects users from compromised email accounts, monitoring incoming HTTP and HTTPS traffic and blocking malicious content in real-time.

The WebTitan Cloud dashboard displays updated threat reports and category lists illustrating blocked and allowed domains. It’s very simple to create custom page blocking settings and policies and set individual user preferences. That said, some degree of technical know-how is required to navigate the interface correctly.

Prices start at $36.28 per user per month when billed annually, but this diminishes rapidly when more users are added. For example, the cost for a company with 10 users is $3.63 per user per month when billed annually.

McAfee Web Gateway Cloud Service provides high-level protection suitable for enterprise clients. (Image credit: McAfee)

4. McAfee Web Gateway Cloud Service Cloud-based, enterprise-grade web protection visit website No hardware necessary Powerful protection for remote teams 99.5% of malware blocked Dashboard more complicated than competitors

With no need to purchase additional hardware and the ability to install protection remotely via the cloud, McAfee Web Gateway Cloud Service is more simple to operate and manage than its on-premises alternative, McAfee Web Gateway.

The technology is powerful, scalable, and suitable for all user levels, including enterprise clients. That said, the dashboard is a little more complicated than those of other providers we tested, and some degree of technical knowledge is required.

A well-known name in the anti-malware industry, McAfee doesn’t let its standards slip here, and advanced features include proactive threat detection and zero-day exploit protection. It’s even possible to extend the software’s URL filtering capabilities to secure users outside of your network.

There is no explicit pricing information on McAfee’s website. Instead, this service is negotiated on a case-by-case basis dependent on needs.

(Image credit: Untangle)

5. Untangle NG Firewall Complete Perfect for small-to-medium-sized businesses visit website Wide-range of apps Well-priced plans Very intuitive dashboard Website a little confusing

Established in 2003, Untangle is a great web filtering option for small-to-medium-sized businesses as it’s possible to specify the apps required for your company’s exact needs. This makes the process of securing your network not only less costly but also easier to manage.

For our tests, we opted to trial the provider’s NG Firewall Complete plan, which includes all of the apps required to monitor web traffic, specify site usage, and block malicious content.

Starting at $25 per month, the service enables users to filter content and prioritize specific sites and apps relevant to business-related activities. Much of this functionality is down to the provider’s web filtering app, which boasts a huge range of features including alerts based on search terms and a massive database of unsafe IPs.

We were impressed by the dashboard. Although packed with features, it was incredibly easy to navigate, while animations and images really helped us to visualize the reporting.