Saints Row Wingsuit: how to fly in style

The Saints Row wingsuit is a super nifty feature, available to anyone who picks up Volition’s third-person mayhem simulator. However, the new gravity-defying garment is hidden among a host of fresh and interesting tools, so it can be easy to miss.

The Saints Row reboot is certainly bringing a lot of new features to the table. From Ventures, to Abilities to the new Flow combat system, there are plenty of changes to the old Saint’s Row formula. Some fans are even wondering if the Criminal Enterprises that you can undertake will make Saints Row a real competitor to GTA.

Developed for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the Saints Row reboot, as with its predecessors, is all about options. Choices abound at every moment. It makes you ask all the classic open-world game questions: what should I wear, who should I kill, and how should I kill them? With a wide variety of Saints Row Weapons to choose from, there are all sorts of different ways to bring mayhem to the streets of Santo Illeso.

However, your fearsome arsenal won't be very useful if you can't arrive at those firefights in style. To make sure you land on the scene in the most dramatic fashion, we've prepared a guide to the Saints Row Wingsuit; including how to use it, as well as tips and tricks to get the most out of your wings.

Saints Row Wingsuit guide

Saint’s Row Wingsuit: How to Use it

(Image credit: Future)

As soon as you begin your adventure in Saints Row, you'll have access to the Wingsuit. Even if the game isn't necessarily that great at signposting this fact, we're happy to confirm that you have access to the Wingsuit from day one.

All across Santo Illeso, you’ll find yellow and blue towers. These are Weather Monitoring Stations. Marked on your map with a little Wingsuit icon, these distinctive landmarks pepper the entire city. To use your wingsuit, approach the bottom of one of these towers. You’ll then see a button prompt. Upon pressing it, your character will dramatically propel themselves up the tower before activating their Wingsuit.

You can also deploy your wingsuit whenever you find yourself falling by holding down the 'jump' button. This is great if you need to leave a burning aircraft in a hurry, which, given this is a Saints Row game, happens more often than you'd think.

(Image credit: Future)

You can control the wingsuit’s direction using the right analog stick, or the mouse if you’re playing with a PC. Keeping yourself gliding for as long as possible is more difficult than it sounds. As you descend, you’ll need to concentrate on compensating for the harsh pull of gravity. Tilt your character towards the sky to slow your speed, and aim towards the ground if you want to hasten your descent. Keep a steady velocity, and you'll be flying like a pro in no time. Take that, Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Saint’s Row Wingsuit: Tips and Tricks

(Image credit: Future)

We’ve been playing around with the Wingsuit system for a while now, and we’ve figured out a couple of tips that’ll make your ride as smooth as possible.

The Wingsuit is a great way to get from A to B, but it can be irritating to be back on foot after enjoying a speedy glide. Fortunately, if you glide towards a vehicle, a button prompt will appear allowing you to land on the roof of any unsuspecting car or truck you might happen to be flying over. As seen above, your character will land and lie prone on the roof, ready to get some shots off, or hijack the car if necessary.

Later on in the game, you'll unlock the Wingsuit Bounce ability. This will allow you to keep yourself in the air by bouncing off unsuspecting pedestrians as you land. Master this, and you'll be able to stay in the air forever.

As a warning, Wingsuit users should watch out for the possibility of a rough landing. If you approach the ground too quickly, your character will be knocked off their feet when they reach terra firma. This can leave you vulnerable to enemy combatants and can even get you run over if you’re not careful. To prevent this, try to land as gently as possible, tilting yourself up while you glide so as to reduce your speed as you hit the ground.

Congratulations, you now know everything you need in order to make the most out of your Wingsuit. Get ready to take flight.