IRS tax tips to protect you from becoming a victim of identity theft

If you’re looking for the best advice on how to protect yourself from becoming a victim of identity theft then the IRS itself is an obvious place to head for. Alongside having an identity theft protection package in place, which is useful for keeping tabs on your personal information, the IRS has some great insights into the steps you need to take in order to make your data that little bit safer.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, quite a lot of this information is based around common sense. Identity fraudsters are devious and although the IRS is always taking additional measures to help fight ID theft, particularly when it relates to tax affairs, they are often one step ahead of the game.

And, of course, as soon as the IRS takes new measures to close one possible area of fraudulent activity criminals move on to their next opportunity. Therefore, it’s prudent to make things as difficult as possible for them, and the IRS has done a great job at assembling these top tips for helping you to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft.

Social Security

One of the simplest measures you can take, which might seem pretty obvious, is to make sure that you don't carry your Social Security card in your wallet or purse. Even at home, make sure your card is stored in a safe and secure location.

Try to make life as difficult as possible for criminals, so don't leave anything lying around in an obvious place, and be sure to keep your Social Security card hidden if you do have to take it out with you.

(Image credit: Future)

Protecting data

It's a similar story for any digital information you might have in relation to your Social Security number, or other tax-related personal details. Be sure not to share any personal information until you’re absolutely sure it is an official source that needs to see it.

Another good habit to get into is frequent changes of any passwords you might have, especially if they pertain to personal information. A good quality password manager is a handy tool to have and they’re generally pretty affordable.

Lookout for scams

There seems to be a never ending barrage of scams in circulation, with criminals using phone calls and emails to try and procure your personal information. Doubtless you’ll have experienced at least one of these routes taken by criminals.

It pays to remain vigilant and lookout for scams that pretend to be from legitimate banks, credit card companies and also the IRS too. If you don't feel quite right about something then chances are it’s best avoided.

(Image credit: Pixabay)

Reporting issues

You’ll need to get in touch with the IRS right away if you’re looking to e-file your tax return and find that you can't due to someone having already filed one using your Social Security number.

Therefore, you’ll need to file a paper tax return instead, as well as paying any outstanding tax that may be owed. You’ll also be required to fill in the IRS Form 14039, Identity Theft Affidavit. This needs to be printed and mailed or faxed to the revenue service.

Additional measures

Along with the steps outlined in the paragraph above, if you’ve been a victim of tax-related ID theft you’ll also need to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission. There’s a handy FTC Complaint Assistant that can help walk you through the steps involved.

On top of that, contact the Social Security Administration via www.ssa.gov. You should also get in touch with any financial institutions that may need to know about any identity theft that you suspect might have occurred.

Fraud alert

The other thing you’ll also want to do as quickly as possible is to contact one or all of the credit bureaus. If you tell one about any potential fraudulent activity then they will be required to inform the other two. At this point you might want to place a fraud alert of credit freeze on any account that might have been the subject of an identity theft alert.

It’s also a good idea to get in touch with the applicable state tax agency. They may be able to advise if there are any other measures you need to take at state level.

Official letter

You might find that the IRS has already identified potentially fraudulent activity in relation to your tax-related ID and Social Security number. If so, the IRS may well send you a letter. This should explain the next steps involved, which usually means contacting the IRS via a special number.

Alternatively, they may want you to visit an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center, which will be able to take you through the steps involved in any investigation that might be needed.

(Image credit: Google)

PIN information

If you have been the victim of identity theft the IRS is able to issue you with an IP PIN. This is a unique number, containing six digits, which has to be used in order to e-file a tax return. This only last for twelve months, so anyone using an IP PIN will get issued with a new one every year.

Using an IP PIN can help safeguard your ID if you’ve been a victim previously, and means that you can return to some kind of normality following any breach of your personal data.

Identity theft

It’s important to remember that the IRS will not get in touch with you via the likes of text messages or through social media channels. Generally, the point of contact will be through the mail. If you have any doubts about whether a communication is genuine it’s always a good idea to contact the IRS via the official channels.

Be sure not to share any of your personal information, especially your Social Security number unless you’re absolutely sure it is with someone at the IRS.